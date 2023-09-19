BUTLER TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A driver is being charged in a fatal crash after police say he fell asleep at the wheel causing a head-on collision.

According to the Bulter Township Police Department, on March 3, Wade Bucger, 47, of Ashland was involved in a crash in the area of Fountain Street.

Police say Bucher was driving when he hit another car head-on after crossing over the double yellow line into the other car’s path.

The driver of the second car, Frank Gronski, 65, of Wilburton, was pronounced dead at the scene and Bucher was flown for his injuries to a nearby hospital.

On Monday charges were filed against Bucher after an investigation into the incident was conducted. Detectives stated eyewitnesses to the crash saw Bucher weave in and out of the traffic lane several times.

During an interview with police Bucher stated he “must have fallen asleep.”

Bucher turned himself in late Monday and was arraigned on the following charges:

Homicide by vehicle

Involuntary manslaughter

Recklessly endangering another person

Reckless driving

He was taken to Schuylkill County Prison where he remains after being unable to post 10% of $100,000 straight cash bail.