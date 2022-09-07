WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a man is being charged with drunk driving after nearly hitting a cruiser head on and leading police on a chase in the Parsons section of Wilkes-Barre.

According to the Wilkes-Barre Police Department, on Tuesday around 11:30 p.m. Reyes Santos-Chigo, 50, of Brooklyn, NY, almost struck a patrol cruiser head-on while driving a Jeep on Mill Street, and then failed to obey a stop sign on George Avenue.

As stated in the affidavit, police pursued Santos-Chigo as he ignored commands by the officer through the cruiser’s PA system to turn off the Jeep and show his hands out the driver’s side window.

It wasn’t until more officers arrived that Santos-Chigo exited his Jeep wearing one shoe, court papers stated.

Police said Santos-Chigo had a strong smell of alcohol, had difficulty walking, and slurred his speech.

Santos-Chigo was taken into custody and charged with fleeing or eluding police, driving under the influence of alcohol, and driving without a license.

He was unable to post the $20,000 bail and remains in the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.