CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a man after they say he crashed into a tree and then hit a car as he fled the scene.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Friday, September 23 around 5:50 p.m. troopers responded to Merwinsburg Road and Harvest Moon Drive in Chestnuthill Township for a crash.

Troopers say while on their way to the scene they heard the car had crashed into a tree and the driver, a 42-year-old man, was trying to flee the scene.

Police say as the driver fled the scene and hit a car that was stopping to check on him after the crash.

During the investigation, police said they located the driver at his home and he admitted to both crashes.

The unnamed driver involved has been charged with accidents involving damage to a vehicle or property and other traffic violations.