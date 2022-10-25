PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested a man for his alleged involvement in a multi-vehicle crash that injured another driver on State Route 315 Monday.

According to the Plains Township Police Department, on Monday around 9:00 a.m. officers were dispatched to a crash on SR 315 with one driver injured and another fleeing the scene on foot behind Olympic pools.

One woman was injured during the crash and was transported to the hospital, there is no update on her current condition.

Investigators stated three drivers involved in the crash told them that a man described to be wearing a dark blue hoodie and in his early 50s, and 60s fled the scene on foot.

Officers said they located a man in the area of Leggios Pizzeria near the scene of the crash matching the description given to police with clothes that were wet with picker bush and weeds on them.

The man identified himself as Brain Stout, 53, of Mountain Top, and told officers that he was involved in a crash on SR 315.

Police say Stout told them he left the scene because he was scared that there was an arrest warrant out for him.

Stout has been charged with accidents involving injury, accidents to attended vehicle, driving with a suspended license, and failing to stop and render aid.

He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility unable to post the $10,000 bail.