SHAMOKIN DAM, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The driver who crashed landed on the roof of a Snyder County restaurant with her child in March has been released on bail.

According to court documents, Thereas Risso, 43, of Selinsgrove, posted $200,00 monetary bail. She was initially placed in jail on March 11 for the crash that injured multiple people.

On March 4, reports say Risso was traveling south on Route 15 at high speeds when she struck a parked minivan and flipped onto the roof of the Golden Chopsticks restaurant.

Risso also hit two other vehicles before making her way to Shamokin Dam.

In the car with Risso was her 18-month-old child, as stated in court documents.

The crash was Risso’s third DUI arrest. Risso’s blood alcohol limit was reported to be .327, nearly 4 times the legal limit.

The Shamokin Dam Police Department state that Risso was arrested on the following charges and is waiting for trial:

Endangering the welfare of children,

Aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence,

Causing or risking a catastrophe,

DUI,

Recklessly endangering another person,

Accidents involving damage to property.

Golden Chopsticks has remained closed since the night of the crash due to the damages.