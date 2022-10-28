SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — More than a dozen catalytic converters were stolen from the Shared Ride Vans at the North-South Road Complex in Scranton.

Officials with COLTS stated the thefts occurred during the early morning hours on Thursday at the complex off Keyser Avenue.

Rides will be minimized for the remainder of the week.

COLTS says shared ride transportation will continue, uninterrupted, for medical-related and disability travel. While non-essential trips will be put on pause.

Full shared services rides will resume early next week.

The County of Lackawanna Transit System is working with the Scranton Police Department to investigate the thefts.