SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials sentenced a man to over 5 years in prison stating he distributed one-half pound of crystal meth for over $3,000.

According to the United States Attorney John C. Gurganus, Brian T. Labar, 45, of East Stroudsburg, has been sentenced to over 5 years of imprisonment for the distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine for $3,350.

Undercover investigators arrested Labar after he delivered methamphetamine to a staged location in December 2019 in Stroud Township.

Labar was sentenced Friday to 70 months of imprisonment followed by 4 years of supervised release.