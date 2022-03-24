TOWANDA, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man from Towanda is facing multiple charges after he sexually assaulted and beat a woman so badly that she ended up in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Kevin Jara Sanchez is charged with criminal homicide, four counts of aggravated assault, rape, aggravated cruelty to animals and person not to possess a firearm.

Troopers say they responded to Robert Packer Hospital in Sayer on February 11 after receiving a report that a woman had been assaulted by Jara Sanchez.

According t court records, the victim told police, on February 8, Jara Sanchez repeatedly beat her with the butt of a .22 caliber gun, a rolling pin, and his feet, fists, elbows, and hands. She also told police that he held a gun to her and told her he was going to kill her.

In the affidavit, the victim said that she was laying in the hallway when Jara Sanchez pointed a gun at her and fired. She said the bullet missed her head and went through a door. She also told police that she believed the shot was intended to kill her but was the last one in the gun. She told troopers that he then grabbed a knife and threw it at her but missed.

During the assault, Jara Sanchez also raped the woman and strangled her, according to troopers. The victim said the beatings lasted an unknown period of time and she eventually lost consciousness.

Troopers went to the scene of the assault and discovered multiple bullet holes, a Ruger SR22 pistol and a knife with black markings on them, consistent with the Hebrew language. Troopers also noted that Jara Sanchez had tattoos on him that were similar to the markings found on the weapons. It was also found that he was prohibited to possess a firearm due to a past assault.

During the search, troopers say they found a dog cage next to a wood stove with what they described as blood and tissue. Troopers opened the door to the stove and say they found a dog’s charred body.

The troopers questioned the victim on the discovery of the dog’s body and she told them that she believes when Jara Sanchez was firing the gun a bullet hit the dog whose crate was kept behind the door.

Due to the nature of the offense, Jara Sanchez was denied bail.