WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A doctor charged with running a ‘pill mill’ in Northumberland County has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison.

In September of 2021, Dr. Raymond Kraynak originally pled guilty to illegally distributing prescription drugs that caused the deaths of five patients between 2014 and 2017.

In February of 2022, Kraynak tried to withdraw his guilty plea and stated he felt pressure to accept the guilty plea, and said there was “evidence” that will show his innocence, according to court papers.

As of Wednesday night, Chief U.S. District Judge Matthew W. Brann denied a motion from Kraynak to withdraw his guilty plea and sentenced the doctor to serve 15 years in federal prison.