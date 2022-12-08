MILFORD, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced that Dr. Martin Evers was found guilty Monday for unlawfully distributing drugs that resulted in a death.

According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karama, Evers, 64, of Pike County, was found guilty on 71

counts of unlawful distribution of controlled substances, after a three-week trial.

Evers was an employee of the Bon Secours Charity Health System and practiced as a

primary care physician in Milford.

Police say the charges were for Evers’ involvement in the unlawful distribution of oxycodone, fentanyl, and methadone, all Schedule II controlled substances, and diazepam, a Schedule IV controlled substance.

One of the counts involved the unlawful distribution of oxycodone and fentanyl that resulted in the death of a 48-year-old Monroe County woman in February 2019, as stated by investigators.

He was licensed in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and authorized to prescribe controlled substances for legitimate medical purposes.

An investigation revealed that Evers repeatedly prescribed oxycodone and other opioids outside the usual for professional practice and not for legitimate medical purposes.

The maximum penalty under federal law for this offense is life imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.

Evers’s medical license was suspended in September 2019.