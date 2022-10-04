WAYNE TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have charged a man after they say he shot a woman multiple times with a Nerf gun.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were dispatched for a domestic argument on September 23 around 1:20 a.m., at a house in McElhattan Drive in Wayne Township.

Once on scene police say the victim told them the accused, Thomas Steele, 53, grabbed her by the wrist and pushed her down.

The victim also reported that Steele shot her with a Nerf gun multiple times, PSP states.

Steele has been charged with harassment.