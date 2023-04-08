DELAWARE TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Milton State Police are searching for an unknown suspect(s) for a stolen dirt bike from a storage unit in Northumberland County.

State police said the burglary happened at “U” Stor-it in Watsontown when an unknown suspect(s) cut the metal latch holding the padlock to the unit.

The unknown suspect(s) entered the unit and stole Husqvarna FE501 Dual Sport Motorcycle that is white with navy blue near the gas tank and light green front forks with a custom Yoshimura exhaust and tires, valuing $15,000, says state police.

Milton police say the unknown suspect(s) fled the scene in an unknown direction and if you have any information contact Trooper Harvey at 570-524-2662.