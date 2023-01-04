DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An officer was assaulted after police responded to a man accused of hitting his grandmother.

According to the Dickson Coty Police Department, on Monday around 7:50 p.m., officers were called to a domestic incident in the 1200 block of Olag Street.

Through an investigation, police say family members told them that Michael Wood, 30, of Dickson City, hit his grandmother when she tried to wake him.

As stated in the affidavit, when an officer went to question Woods in his room he began to punch the officer in the face. Woods was then tased by the officer and began crawling across the floor to escape from the police.

Wood is charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, simple assault, and harassment, according to a criminal complaint.

Police are also charging Woods for allegedly hitting his grandmother with his fist.