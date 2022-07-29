Editor’s Note: The original image posted with this story has been removed for accuracy.

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators charged a Dickson City police officer after they say he was found speaking with an alleged drug dealer, giving information on possible informants working with police.

According to the Dickson City Police Department, on April 22 officers arrested a woman in a Kohl’s theft investigation where they found in her possession methamphetamine.

Detectives say once in custody, the woman informed police that she got the meth from Joseph Enslin, and she agreed to cooperate with investigators to purchase drugs from Enslin.

As stated in the affidavit, Patrolman Brandon Muta, 23, of Scranton, was informed of the possible investigation into Enslin and officers stated he became “angry that Enslin was a target.”

Muta told an officer that the woman should provide information on other targeted dealers instead of Enslin because Enslin would provide Muta with information on individuals with outstanding warrants., according to court papers.

Investigators stated a few days later the woman contacted officers saying she could no longer buy drugs from Enslin because he called her a “snitch” and told her a Dickson City police officer said to Enslin she was cooperating with police.

Police say Enslin was arrested on June 27 for a warrant charge of simple assault. According to court documents, while in custody Enslin was asked about his relationship with Patrolman Muta.

Enslin admitted to having contact with Muta to give him information on people with outstanding warrants and in exchange Muta would provide him with people recently arrested and cooperating with police, as stated in the affidavit.

In July detectives say evidence in Enslin’s phone was found of the conversations he had with Muta asking to meet up on multiple occasions.

Muta has been charged with obstructing the administration of the law. He is free on a $5,000 unsecured bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for August 8.