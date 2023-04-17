HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have released information after a teen died in a Hazle Township shooting Friday evening, where another teen has been arrested and charged as an adult.

Police say on Friday around 5:00 p.m., troopers responded to the area of West 23rd Street in Hazle Township for a report of a shooting.

Once on the scene, troopers stated they found one victim with gunshot wounds and transported him to the hospital. According to Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio, Rolando Cepeda, 18, of Hazle Township, died Saturday at 3:15 p.m. at the hospital due to multiple gunshot wounds he sustained in the incident.

Troopers said they were informed that a second gunshot victim, identified as Carlos Jorge, had just arrived at the hospital as well.

A witness on the scene told police that they saw two men with ski masks on walking behind Firestone Complete Auto Care and heard multiple shots being fired. Cepeda’ father stated to investigators that his son was sitting on a stool outside of his business when the shots were fired, according to court documents.

A friend of the victim was interviewed by state police and told them he was at the auto shop when two teens dressed in black approached the area, pulled out a gun, and fired shots at Cepeda. The friend said Jorge ran in front of him and was also shot. The suspects then fled the scene in a sedan parked on Laurel Street, police said.

Through surveillance video, officers were able to track down the license plate number and found it was registered to Ismael Alejandro Valdez-Batista, 17, of Mahanoy City. Police stated Valdez-Batista was known to them as a suspect involved in another Hazle Township shooting back in January where he was the driver during the incident.

On Saturday around 5:30 a.m., Valdez-Batista was interviewed by state police and stated he had been contracted to provide transportation to his friend to the China Buffet. Valdez-Batista said he picked up his friend and another man who were targeting Cepeda because he was a member of the LCT gang, as stated in the affidavit.

However, police say Valdez-Batista denied knowing that Cepeda would be shot. Valdez-Batista stated his friend told him he might end up in jail if he did not stay and drive the two of them out of the area, according to court documents.

Valdez-Batista was been taken into custody and denied bail. He is being charged as an adult and faces criminal homicide and aggravated assault.

At this time police have not said if the two suspects involved in the shooting have been arrested.