POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man is dead and another is facing charges in Pottsville after police say a man shot and killed a person trying to enter his home.

According to the Pottsville Bureau of Police, on Tuesday around 8:00 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 400 block of East Norwegian Street for a report of a person being shot.

The caller, Patrick McGuinness, told officers he shot the person because he was attempting to enter his home, police said. Once investigators arrived on the scene McGuinness surrendered himself without incident and was placed in custody.

Through further investigation, officers found a Marlin lever action 30-30 hunting rifle, which McGuinness admitted to being the weapon he used inside his house that killed the alleged intruder.

Police note McGuinness did not have legal permission to possess a firearm. With McGuinness not allowed to legally have a firearm in Pennsylvania, and, with the shooting remaining under investigation police are charging him with persons not to possess firearms.

The investigation continues as additional interviews and lab testing are needed, officers stated. McGuinness was released after posting bail.