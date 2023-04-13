SWOYERSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is being charged after police say he threatened to kill a woman, leading to an hours-long stand-off in Swoyersville.

According to the Swoyersville Borough Police Department, officers responded to a home on Milbert Street, just before 9:00 p.m. Wednesday, when a woman reported a man, identified as Kyle Mummert, 33, was drinking and acting irrationally.

Police say Mummert fled the house with a handgun before officers arrived and the victim stated she had a restraining order against Mummert and was “afraid of him.”

While officers were searching the area, Mummert returned to the house and made threats to kill the victim and himself, investigators stated.

As stated in the affidavit, police returned to the scene and made contact with Mummert who refused to come out, saying to officers, “I know what will happen to me.”

According to court documents, Mummert allowed his 4-year-old son to leave the home but he remained inside as state police surrounded the house, causing several neighboring homes to be evacuated.

The standoff ended around 1:30 a.m., Thursday, after several hours with Mummert arrested and charged with two counts of terroristic threats.

Mummert is being held at Luzerne County Correctional Facility with bail set at $150,000.