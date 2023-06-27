LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Details have been released regarding five employees at the Lackawanna County Office of Youth and Family Services (OYFS) who have been accused of neglecting the children assigned in their cases.

Death Leads to Child Neglect Investigation

According to the Scranton Police Department, Erik Krauser, Randy Ramik, and Bryan Walker were arrested after an investigation was conducted when a woman was found dead inside an apartment in the 800 block of Capouse Avenue in October 2022.

Officers on the scene stated the apartment’s living conditions were deplorable and “unfit for human habitation.” Police observed two dogs, numerous cats, piles of garbage, and feces throughout the apartment. Inside, it was also noted to have had an “overwhelmingly strong, horrific odor.”

As stated in the affidavit, the deceased woman was and three of her children, ages 14, 11, and 9 had been living inside the apartment. When officers notified Youth and Family Services, they discovered a case was already open for the family.

Erik Krauser

Krauser was the caseworker assigned to the family from 2014-2022. Throughout the years there were numerous reports of concerns that the woman was unable to meet the children’s needs, which continued to be invalidated by Krauser, police stated.

Through the years of Krauser handling the case, police stated several reports revealed the home environment was “bad” with the house in deplorable conditions and children not bathing or being fed.

Investigators say Krauser failed to oversee the matter properly and would report “the home appeared clean and appropriate” despite the fact that the woman was being evicted and admitted to Krauser that her home was in poor condition due to depression.

According to court documents, a family member called OYFS with concerns about why the children were not removed from the woman’s care. OYFS responded by saying they don’t “remove children due to messy homes” and the case was closed once again.

Despite the fact that the woman asked Krauser for help, he only would provide a warning to clean the home and report there are “no immediate safety threats to the children”, despite not seeing the children during his scheduled visits, a detective noted in the affidavit.

Randy Ramik

Ramik was the second OYFS caseworker assigned to the family after the woman’s death. Police stated Ramik wanted the children to be placed under the care a family member accused of abusing one of the children. As stated in the affidavit, Ramik claimed the allegations were unfounded and ignored all those concerned.

Eventually, police stated the children were placed under the care of a different family.

Less than 24 hours after the woman’s death, investigators say Ramik had the children “clean the hazardous apartment where their mother had just died. Ramik allegedly left the children at the condemned property and when he returned, he yelled that they made the mess and they should be responsible to clean it,” as stated in court documents.

A few days later, the family member advised OYFS that the children needed to be removed from her care because she has her own mental health issues and doesn’t know why the agency put them with her, court papers said.

Investigators stated OYFS and Ramik, gave the family member custody of the children despite having clear evidence that she was visibly unwell.

“Ramik is the caseworker responsible for the children’s welfare and responsible to place them with a supportive caretaker capable of overseeing their welfare in a way that does not put their lives in further danger,” detectives stated in part.

Bryan Walker

Walker is reported to be the direct supervisor of Erick Krauser during the 2014-2022 investigation for numerous reports of suspected abuse or neglect investigated by the OYFS.

Investigators state as supervisor, Walker was aware of each referral for concerns of abuse as the caseworker calls the supervisor after each visit to the home and reports the conditions.

Police say Walker was included in each referral regarding abuse of the children inside the deceased woman’s household. He was also aware of the many notes of concern for the welfare of the children.

As stated in the affidavit, Walker failed to act to minimize the risk of serious harm to these children and in doing so knowingly exposed them to ongoing neglect and abuse.

Left: Krauser, Middle: Ramik, Right: Walker

All three men have been charged with endangering the welfare of a child and failure to report or refer.

Animal Hoarding Leads to OYFS Investigation

According to the Scranton Police Department, an investigation began after officers responded to a home for concerns of animal cruelty and found out there was a case open with OYFS. Investigators reported the house was in a deplorable condition.

Officers on the scene of the home in the 1500 block of Vine Street stated it was difficult to breathe because of the strong ammonia smell, due to 21 cats occupying the home. They also noted particles of cat litter dust in the air and said there were three children, ages three, two, and one, living in these conditions.

Through further investigation, detectives said the children were playing on a bed soaked with cat urine and feces and the room had dried and wet cat feces all over the floor and walls. The house was then condemned due to the conditions.

Amy Helcoski

Investigators emailed Amy Helcoski, as she was the current OYFS caseworker in the investigation, to tell her about the conditions they observed, stating the home was a dangerous environment for cats to live in let alone a baby. The officer also stated in her email the family informed her that they plan on moving and feared the situation will repeat itself wherever they go, “unless they reduce the number of cats to what they can effectively afford and clean up after.”

Court documents state Helcoski responded to the officer’s email stating she had never been in the “cat room” because she was very allergic. She also said believed the family had time to clean up before her visits due to the building being locked and she had never seen it in the condition the officer referenced.

As stated in the affidavit, the homeowners accused of having their home in deplorable conditions told police there have been many reports to OYFS that their house was trashed and covered with cat urine and feces but despite the allegations, Helocski would respond and say everything was fine.

Once police learned that the children were hospitalized for lung conditions doctors informed detectives the children being exposed to urine can contribute to health problems as there are many diseases that can be transmitted by animal feces.

Investigators in the court documents stated “Helcoski was assigned as the caseworker for this case and did not file dependency with the courts or provide any service to ensure the safety of the children. Heloski left the three children in an environment that was deemed a health and safety hazard.”

Helcoski has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child and failure to report or refer.

Left: O’Day, Right: Helcoski

Sadie O’Day

O’Day is reported to be the supervisor of Amy Helcoski and was aware of the condition of the home and children since January 2021. O’Day is aware of each referral for concerns of abuse and investigators claim the pleas for help for the children from the community, and from medical providers were ignored by supervisor O’Day, investigators wrote in a probable cause affidavit.

Further investigation conducted into O’Day as a supervisor revealed that there were many cases in which she ignored the cries for help from OYFS. according to detectives.

In one particular case, a woman admitted to Scranton police that she provided inadequate care for her two children but the abuse and neglect were being overlooked by OYFS and supervisor O’Day.

The woman described reaching out to O’Day on numerous occasions, desperately seeking help, tools, treatment, and services, which never came, as stated in the affidavit. The woman continued stating the caseworkers would threaten her with insulting comments, often telling her “Your kids smell like pi** and sh** from cats… you’re not a good mother,” court documents stated.

Detectives believe O’Day “failed to act to minimize the risk of serious harm to these children and in doing so knowingly exposed them to ongoing neglect and abuse.”

O’Day is being charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and failure to report or refer.

All five arrested are scheduled for a preliminary hearing on July 25.