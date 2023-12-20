HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Details into a crash where police say a woman was charged for driving under the influence and sent a child to the hospital.

According to police, on December 17 at 2:42 p.m., officers responded to a motor vehicle accident on Carey Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers said medics were tending to an 8-year-old who was bleeding from the head and losing consciousness and a 6-year-old with less severe injuries.

Police say 28-year-old Bethany Mayewski was the driver and claimed to have served to avoid a pothole. While investigating the scene, officers said no potholes or other hazards.

The affidavit states that Mayewski had been slurring her speech while talking and had a hard time maintaining her balance.

Officials note Mayewski’s records state she had a suspended license due to a DUI. Officers said Mayewski told them she only had “two shots” and her last drink was “several hours ago.”

As stated in the affidavit, officers performed a Standardized Field Sobriety Test on Mayewski.

While in Mayewski was in custody police say they received an update that the 8-year-old was in critical condition and had to be flown to another hospital for emergency treatment.

The children were not secured properly in the car, as noted by officials.

Police have charged Mayewski with endangering the welfare of children, aggravated assault by vehicle while having a DUI, accidents involving death or injury while not licensed, and several other related offenses.