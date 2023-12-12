EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say an intoxicated man following a woman ran into a creek behind an Edwardsville shopping center to avoid being arrested.

According to the Edwardsville Police Department, on Sunday around 11:30 a.m. officers were called to the Wine and Spirits in the Gateway Shopping Center for a man following a woman.

Police say the man, later identified as Richie Lee McCloud, 36, of Edwardsville, was following the woman from Turkey Hill on Main Street in Kingston to Wine and Spirits where she requested help from an employee to call 911.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they yelled for McCloud to stop and speak with them, however, McCloud ignored commands and ran towards Lowes, investigators stated. Police found McCloud hiding between the tractor-trailers before he ran towards the dike behind Market 32.

As stated in the affidavit, officers followed McCloud towards the dike and saw him crossing Toby Creek. Police tried to negotiate with McCloud for him to get out of the water to avoid possibly drowning or getting hypothermia, detectives said.

According to court documents, McCloud continued to walk deeper inside the creek and submerged himself to where he could not swim or bring his head above water. The responding officers entered the water, carried McCloud to land and he was found to be under the influence of alcohol, police say.

McCloud was arrested and has been charged with evading arrest, recklessly endangering another person, public drunkenness, and harassment.