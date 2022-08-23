TUNKHANNOCK, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announce charges have been filed against a Wyoming County deputy sheriff for transferring county funds to various gift cards.

According to Wyoming County District Attorney Joe Peters, Deputy Sheriff Joseph Howard Miller Jr. of Wyoming County allegedly transferred funds from an official county credit card onto various Walmart and CVS gift cards.

The investigation revealed Miller is accused of committing the fraud from April to June of 2022.

District Attorney Peters states:

It is a sad day when we, in law enforcement, have to investigate and arrest one of our own, but we will do so every time as the evidence warrants. We will not tolerate criminal activity on the part of those who wear a law enforcement uniform, or are employed by Wyoming County.” Joe Peters, Wyoming County District Attorney

Multiple charges were filed against Deputy Sheriff Miller including access device fraud, forgery, and theft by deception.

Miller’s bail was set at $50,000 unsecured after being arraigned before Magisterial District Justice Jennifer Vandine.