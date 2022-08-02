TREMONT, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a dentist is being accused of assaulting an employee and patient at his practice in Schuylkill County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Dr. Scott Parkinson, 58, owner of Tremont Dentistry, was reported by two victims for repeatedly groping the women.

As stated in the affidavit, ‘victim one’ informed investigators she was an employee at the practice from May to July 2022, when Parkinson “deliberately groped” her inappropriately over her clothing multiple times without her consent.

‘Victim one’ told police of a time when she witnessed Parkinson exposing himself in his office while in view of the victim, according to court papers.

Police say the victim continued stating to investigators later that day Parkinson grabbed her by her waist and rubbed his genitals on her behind.

Parkinson is also being accused of sending messages to ‘victim one’ that insinuated if she did not allow the sexual contact to continue she might lose her job, as stated in the affidavit.

A second victim came forward saying she reported Parkinson for inappropriate contact back in 2017. ‘Victim two’ stated to police that she was getting an emergency dental procedure when Parkinson touched her inappropriately without her consent.

According to PSP, Parkinson was then accused by ‘victim two’ of sending messages to the victim on social media, however, ‘victim two’ confronted him regarding the “unwanted touching.”

Parkinson was reported to have apologized and did not charge ‘victim two’ for the dental services he provided, police say.

Parkinson has been charged with sexual extortion, indecent assault, exposure, and harassment.