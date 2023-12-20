PLYMOUTH TWP., LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Multiple agencies including the Luzerne County Coroner are on the scene of a death investigation in Plymouth Wednesday.

The coroner’s office, Plymouth police, and state police have been on the scene at the 220 block of Garnder Street since 7:00 a.m.

State police report they are investigating a homicide incident and the suspect involved is in custody. Police have closed off the roadway with crime tape as they continue to investigate.

Troopers noted the Wyoming Valley West School district was under lockdown but that has since been lifted.

Information is limited at this time. 28/22 News will update you with the latest as it is released.