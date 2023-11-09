BRIAR CREEK TWP., COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they are investigating a death in Columbia County Wednesday afternoon.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Wednesday around 2:30 p.m., troopers responded to the 500 block of Martzville Road in Briar Creek Township to investigate a death.

Police have identified the victim as 29-year-old Devin Huase. At this time investigators did not go into detail on how Hause died.

This is an ongoing investigation. 28/22 New will update you with the latest as it is released.