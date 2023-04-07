SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A car dealership in Lackawanna County is facing the impact of auto theft on their lot, and not for the first time.

But, this is the largest theft with six cars being stolen in one night.

Six cars were stolen from Churilla’s Auto Sales in Scranton on Wednesday, the largest auto theft that this shop has experienced.

After speaking with the owner and nearby dealerships, they all say they have had experiences of people snooping around their properties and have taken certain precautions.

Owning a car dealership can come with certain risks, but what happened to Churilla’s Auto Sales on Wednesday was worse than anyone could have imagined.

“We got a phone call, and they said that there was a burglary and didn’t know what was going on at the time, he said a car is missing. I’m like, ‘Oh my god somebody stole the car.’ And then when they started taking inventory, it was two then three, and then it was ultimately six,” said David Churilla the owner of Churilla Auto Sales.

Keys to other cars still on the lot, a safe, and valuables from the office were also stolen.

The dealership is working on getting back to business and putting up extra defenses.

“Just lock your stuff up. Keep your stuff secure. Put GPSs in random vehicles,” added Churilla.

The GPS in one of the stolen vehicles led law enforcement to half of the missing cars.

Churilla is working with Scranton and Philadelphia detectives on the burglary.

But, this is not the first time this dealership has had such problems.

Churilla states that this is not the first car stolen from his lot and other auto sales shops on Keyser Avenue understand the precautions that many car dealerships have to take.

“We updated our camera system, our lighting system, our alarm system, I mean you can just keep going and going but if they want what they want they’re gonna get it, one way or the other,” explained R.J. Juilo from Blacktie Auto Group.

“Security cameras, well-lit areas. You know, keep the locks lit up the best you can at night and, you know, what else can you do,” continued Johnathan Allegrucci the general manager of Nunzi’s Automotive Sales and Service.

Blacktie Auto Group understands people will take what they want, but the dealership will do what they can to stop it.

“Camera’s always going off all times at night and hopefully it’s shoppers with a wallet coming the next day to buy something, but you just hope for the best.,” said Julio.

Nunzi’s Automotive Sales & Service realizes this could have happened to any of the dealerships in the area.

“You put yourself in his shoes and, you know, what if that was us? And it just hurts. You know it feels like a punch to the gut I’d say. We’re all from the same neighborhood here and wouldn’t think this stuff could hit you at home and then it does,” added Allegrucci.

The shops on Keyser Avenue are going the extra mile to keep something like this from happening again.

When speaking with Churilla, his dealership was still without power from the incident on Wednesday, but when restored they hope to have video footage of the burglary.

If anyone has any information on the stolen vehicles, you are asked to contact the Scranton police department.