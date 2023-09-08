SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been sentenced to life in prison after he gave a dose of fentanyl that killed a Monroe County man.

According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Robert Jackson, 45, of Scranton, was found guilty of multiple federal crimes in February 2022, for his sale of fentanyl in July 2020, which resulted in the death of a 58-year-old Monroe County man.

Jackson was also found guilty of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances resulting in death and possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.

The life sentence imposed by Judge Mannion was mandated pursuant to federal law for defendants found guilty of distributing a controlled substance resulting in death, after having previously been convicted of a felony drug offense.

Jackson’s criminal history involved multiple felony drug offenses, which also rendered him a career offender under federal law.