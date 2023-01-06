HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced that a Hazleton man pled guilty to distributing over 50 grams of meth and over 2,000 fentanyl bags in the Luzerne County area.

According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, William Heck, 41, of Hazleton, pleaded guilty Wednesday to the charges of possession with intent to distribute drugs.

Investigators said in 2020 Heck admitted to possessing more than 50 grams of methamphetamine and additional amounts of fentanyl, planning on distribution in Hazleton.

State police say they served a search warrant at Heck’s house in October 2020 where they seized 226 grams of methamphetamine, 2,464 packets of fentanyl, and $4,452 in cash.

Heck faces a mandatory sentence of five years in prison for the drug trafficking charge, and up to a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison