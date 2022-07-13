SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials charge an accused dealer from Pittston with selling cocaine, and meth and using various guns.

According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, the indictment alleges that Jon Donohue, 29, of Pittston possessed with the intent to distribute over 500 grams of cocaine and over 50 grams of methamphetamine in May in Luzerne County.

Investigators also allege that Donohue possessed various ammunition and multiple firearms in furtherance of his drug trafficking. Officials say Donohue is prohibited to possess guns due to a prior felony conviction.

Donohue can face up to life in prison and a fine for his charges of drug trafficking and firearms offenses.