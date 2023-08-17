OLD LYCOMING TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another person detained.

According to the Lycoming Regional Police Department, the incident happened in the 2100 block of Marydale Avenue in Old Lycoming Township Thursday around 10:40 a.m.

Philip A. Holmes/Williamsport Sun-Gazette

Police tell 28/22 News a man was found with a gunshot wound to the chest just inside the front lobby of the business. Investigators learned the 69-year-old man entered the business and was confrontational with a former employee and the CEO of the business.

The CEO then shot the man once with a legal handgun that belonged to him according to the release. The victim was taken to UPMC Williamsport Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Both the CEO and the victim knew each other, and the shooting was not a random incident but there is no danger to the community, officers said.

The CEO of the company was taken to the Lycoming Regional Police Department where he was questioned by detectives and released.

The identity of the man will be made by the Lycoming County Coroner’s Office, after the notification of the next-of-kin.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances of the deadly shooting incident. Officials have not filed charges at this time.