SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police released new details for Monday evening’s deadly Scranton shooting, stating the incident has been ruled as self defense.

According to Scranton Police Department, 911 operators were called for three people being shot inside a home in the 1900 block of Price Street around 5:00 p.m.

A victim, Isabell Schimelfenig, 21, told officers she and her mother, Stacy Evans, 42, were shot by her ex-boyfriend, 23-year-old Kevin Kruk, police said.

Once arriving on the scene, investigators say they found William Morgan, Evan’s fiance, on the front porch, covered in blood, and holding a handgun. He then told officers that he shot Kruk in self defense, investigators stated.

Through further investigation, it was discovered that Kruk went to the house in an attempt to get back together with Schimelfenig. Police say the conversation between Kruk, Schimelfenig, and Evans ended with Kruk firing a pistol, and hitting both women.

Morgan then allegedly chased Kruk and the two exchanged gunfire. In the end, Kruk was fatally shot by Morgan and he was pronounced dead on the scene, police say.

Kruk’s death was originally ruled a homicide by the Lackawanna County coroner. However, after reviewing the incident the District Attorney’s Office concluded that the use of deadly force was justified.

No charges will be filed in this case.