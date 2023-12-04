LOYALSOCK TWP., LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman is being charged after investigators say she was found abusing a 15-month-old at her daycare center.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 9 troopers received a tip regarding alleged child abuse of a 15-month-old baby.

Police say 44-year-old Erin Moon provides daycare to the victim and he was found with a significant injury to the right side of his face that had finger impressions.

The parents of the victim took him for medical treatment and a specialist informed them the mark was consistent with child abuse inflicted by an adult hand, PSP stated.

Moon was interviewed and she denied physical assault stating the victim fell on a Little People Toy, as stated in the release.

Moon was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child. Her bail was set at $25,000.