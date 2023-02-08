EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —The Department of Justice announced Wednesday, a Dalton man has been sentenced to prison for tax evasion.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania on Wednesday, February 8, Nicholas Stanley, 44, of Dalton, was sentenced to two years in prison for failing to pay his taxes.

U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam says Stanley, who owns and operates Nick Stanley Paving Inc., took steps to avoid the payment of income taxes while still owing the Internal Revenue Service (I.R.S.) $1,062,312.10 for taxes from years 2005 through 2011.

U.S. officials say Stanley was ordered by the court to pay $972,091 in restitution to the I.R.S.

Stanley was also ordered to a three-year term of supervised release following his prison sentence.