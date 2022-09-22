PINE TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating a report that a father was giving his 7-year-old marijuana to calm him.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, it was reported to investigators that between July 1, 2021, and September 1, 2021, a 7-year-old boy was being provided marijuana by his father.

PSP says the father claimed he was giving marijuana to his son to “calm him down.”

It was also reported that objects were being thrown at the victim by his father while in “concerning living conditions”, on Talmar Road, Pine Township, Columbia County, according to officials.

State police did not release the identity of the two involved. Chagres against the father are pending at this time.