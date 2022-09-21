ALLENTOWN, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The district attorney released information on an incident involving a juvenile with a loaded semi-automatic handgun that caused a locked down of several schools in the Allentown area.

According to Leigh County D.A. Jim Martin, on September 15th around 8:49 a.m. Allentown police responded to the area of West Park in the 1500 block of Linden Street for a report of shots fired and a person with a weapon.

As stated in the release, a witness told investigators that they saw several boys running from the park in the direction of Allen High School and one appeared to be wearing an ankle bracelet.

Officers stationed at Allen High School called Lehigh County Juvenile Probation Office to check if any students at Allen High school were wearing an ankle monitor for prior adjudication, police said.

The probation office confirmed through the GPS on the ankle monitor that one juvenile, a 14-year-old boy, who was in the park at the time of the report was currently in Allen High School.

The juvenile was taken into custody around 10:00 a.m. within the school and was found in possession of a loaded semi-automatic handgun.

The D.A. states the juvenile is facing the charges of firearms not to be carried without a license, a firearm possessed by a minor, and possession of a weapon on school property.