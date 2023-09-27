MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The District Attorney of Monroe County is searching for possible victims of real estate fraud.

The Criminal Investigations Division of the Monroe County Office is conducting an ongoing investigation into the business practices of Michael Baxter & Associates Commercial Real Estate and Property Management, formerly located in Stroudsburg.

Detectives did not go into the details of the crime, however, they are looking for victims to come forward.

If you have suffered a financial loss as the result of a property transaction that was scheduled to take place and did not or a loss that was the result of a property management contract that was not honored by Michael Baxter & Associates, please contact Detective Craig VanLouvender at 570-517-3152.