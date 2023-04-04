SHAMOKIN DAM, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officals announced a driver who crash-landed on the roof of the Golden Chopstick restaurant, while her child was in the car, has pled guilty to charges.

43-year-old Theresa Risso of Selinsgrove was arrested in March 2022 after a violent crash that catapulted a vehicle onto a restaurant roof in Shamokin Dam left multiple people injured.

File Image 2022

According to District Attorney Michael Piecuch, Risso has pleaded guilty to three felonies: endangering the welfare of a child under the age of 6, aggravated assault by a vehicle while DUI, and causing catastrophe. She also pleaded guilty to DUI, reckless endangerment, and accidents involving damage.

On March 4, Risso was traveling south on Route 15 at high speeds when she struck a parked minivan and flipped onto the roof of the restaurant Golden Chopsticks.

Risso also hit two other vehicles before making her way to Shamokin Dam.

As stated in court documents, the 18-month-old child in the car with Risso has been identified as her daughter.

Sentencing is scheduled for sometime in May. The DA said Risso could potentially face over 50 years in prison.