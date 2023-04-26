NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Law enforcement is charging an inmate after they say she tried to escape the Northumberland County Prison by climbing over a razor-wire fence.

According to the Northumberland District Attorney’s Office, on March 28 an inmate, identified as Stormie Birster, 31, was in an outside recreational enclosure.

Police say during this time Birster climbed the fence surrounding the enclosure with the intent to escape. Birster was unable to get through the razor wire running along the top of the fence, investigators stated.

Birster sustained many deep lacerations on various parts of her body due to the contact she made with the wire.

Through further investigation, law enforcement stated Birster used bedding and other items to arrange her bed to appear as if she was sleeping under the covers to help in her escape.

Birster has been charged with one felony count of attempted escape.