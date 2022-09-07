WAYMART, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An inmate at the Unites State Penitentiary, Canaan, (USP Canaan) has been indicted by a grand jury for an assault that occurred in 2020, officials say.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, on Wednesday, Isiah Robinson, 36, an inmate at USP Canaan, was indicted by a grand jury for assault with a dangerous weapon and possession of contraband in prison.

U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam says the indictment charges Robinson with assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm and possession of contraband in prison, stemming from an incident in October of 2020, where Robinson allegedly stabbed another inmate with a prison-made weapon, commonly referred to as a ‘shank.’

The maximum penalty under federal law for each charge is 10 years in prison, a term of supervised release, and a fine.