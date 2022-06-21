TOWANDA, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Bradford County District Attorney announces the arrest of four people on different charges throughout the area, including drug delivery and assault of an officer charges.

According to the Bradford County DA Albert C. Ondrey, the following people were arrested and sentenced on different charges:

Mindy Marmillion, 38, of New York, was sentenced to prison for 3 to 11 years for the offenses of delivery of a controlled substance, recklessly endangering another person and possession of a controlled substance.

Daniel Stroud, 42, of Towanda, was sentenced to prison for 3 to 15 months for the offense of aggravated assault- bodily injury to law enforcement officers.

Kacee C. Davidson, 19, of Towanda was sentenced to supervised probation for 15 months, fines of $75.00, for the offense of flight to avoid apprehension, a misdemeanor of the 2nd degree, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and retail theft.

Christopher Sellers, 59, was sentenced to prison for 8 to 18 months for the offense of unauthorized use of motor vehicles.