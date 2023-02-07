KIDDER TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — While investigating a crash in the Poconos, Pennsylvania State Police say they uncovered a large theft ring.

State police responded to a crash on Interstate 80 in Kidder Township on January 27th around 1:30 a.m. While on scene, police say, they arrested 35-year-old Brian McBride for driving under the influence of marijuana.

Through further investigation, state police say they found McBride to have nine fake identification cards and seven bank cards matching those fake identities.

Police say some of the IDs were photographs of his passenger, 40-year-old Danielle Schoonmaker, with different names and dates of birth.

According to police, McBride and Schoonmaker were part of a large ring of theft where they would make fake IDs and would open credit accounts in different locations. At the time of the crash, police say, the two were traveling from the Bronx to Pittsburgh and then back to the Bronx.

Schoonmaker was also found to have one packet of heroin and a needle, according to police.

McBride and Schoonmaker are charged with identity theft, forgery, possession of access device, and drug-related charges. Schoonmaker is being held at the Carbon County Correctional Facility after being unable to post $150,000 bail, McBride was released after posting his $100,000 bail.