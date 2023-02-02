WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested a man after a crash occurred in Luzerne County resulting in crack cocaine and a stolen gun being seized.

According to Wilkes-Barre Police Department, on Monday officers responded to the 600 block of North Main Street in Wilkes-Barre around 11:50 p.m. for an SUV hitting a utility pole.

Once police arrived on the scene they found the car running with no one inside. Officers said they searched the area and found a man, later identified as Anthron Green, 21, of Forty Fort wandering the area.

Police say Green ignored officers’ commands to stop and he continued to walk through a neighbor and pretended to get into a house that he did not reside in. Green continued to run until he bumped into an officer.

As stated in the affidavit, during a pat-down search investigators found a loaded Ruger .380 caliber firearm that was reported stolen out of Dallas Township.

Green was arrested and placed into the back of the police cruiser where officers say he tried to discard multiple baggies of suspected crack cocaine in the seat.

Investigators also note Green was wanted by the Luzerne County Sheriff’s Office on unrelated arrest warrants.

Green was charged with illegal possession of a firearm, firearms not to be carried without a license, receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and tampering with evidence.

He was placed in the Luzerne County Correctional Facility on a $50,000 bail.