BUTLER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Court documents are shining a light on new details about the murder of 17-year-old Kassadey Matulevich in Butler Township Saturday.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Troopers were called to Sand Hollow Drive around 5:06 a.m. for a report of a 17-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound and a suspect possibly still inside the home.





Once on the scene, police say the victim’s mother told them she heard a “pop” and went to check on her daughter.

Investigators say CPR was performed on Matulevich at the home but she was pronounced dead at 6:00 a.m. at Leigh Valley Hospital in Hazleton.

Police were informed that Alan Jay Meyers, 17, of Black Creek Township, was brought inside of the home by the victim around 3:00 a.m. or 4:00 a.m., according to court papers.

As stated in the affidavit, police were alerted that Meyers is known to carry a handgun and that Meyers entered the victim’s bedroom alone.

According to investigators, they learned Meyers’ car was located at a house on Long Run Road in Drums, and the license plate was removed.

Police say they arrived at the house where Meyers was expected to be and were told that he was no longer there, however, a BMW matching his car’s description was found with no license plate.

The homeowner of the Long Run Road residence told police that his car, a gold Lexus, was taken by other residents in the house, and Meyers was expected to be with them getting a haircut, as stated in court documents.

The Lexus was pulled over traveling along State Route 309 being driven by a woman who was accompanied by her teenage daughter.

Police say the driver informed troopers that Meyers was in the car with them but asked to be dropped off at a rest stop on Interstate 81 in Dorrance. While being interviewed by state police, Meyers began calling the teenage girl, the call was answered and Meyers informed troopers of his location, according to court records.

Troopers say Meyers told them he was at the rest stop in Dorrance and was taken into custody.

As stated in the affidavit, the girl said she was with Meyers the night before in Atlantic City and was dropped off by him around 8:00 p.m. Saturday after Meyers told her he would be going to Matulevich’s house and will return later.

The teen told police she knew Meyers and the victim had a relationship and believed the Matulevich had been arguing with Meyers about him spending time with her, investigators said.

According to court documents, around 5:00 a.m. Saturday, Meyers woke the teen with no shirt or shoes, panicking that the Matulevich was at her house and he wasn’t sure that she was alive.

The teen helped Meyers clean off scrapes on his knees that were bleeding, gave him a hoodie and shoes and the two went to sleep for a few hours before waking to take Meyers to get a haircut, police said.

Court records show Meyers is being charged as an adult and faces charges of homicide, possession of firearms by a minor, as well as two charges of tampering with evidence.

Matulevich was a cheerleader at Hazleton Area High School and was about to start her Senior year. Hazleton Area High School will be offering grief counseling for anyone in need.