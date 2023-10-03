PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was brought to the district court in Pittston to face charges in connection with a Pittston Township shooting in June of 2022.

Christopher Carmona, 37, is accused of shooting and injuring a 20-year-old woman who saw him rummaging through her car outside a nail salon.

A bystander saw the commotion and fired at Carmona. Carmona was captured several hours later walking along a highway about a half mile from the shopping center after a manhunt in Pittston Township.

Testifying was the woman who was shot who said she got her nails done and was walking back to her car and saw Carmona rummaging through her car.

The victim asked Carmona what he was doing, he asked her for a ride and she said she felt in danger. The victim turned around to walk away and Carmona shot her twice. The victim described how she felt after getting hit and screaming for help, as she crawled back into the nail salon.

Carmona faces numerous charges including attempted homicide.

