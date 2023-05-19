DELAWARE TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two adults and a teenager have pleaded guilty to charges of homicide after a man was found dead and buried near their home.

Eyewitness News reported the story back in July 2022 when Pennsylvania State Police were on the scene in the 400 block of Groover Road in Delaware Township, Northumberland County for a reported homicide.

As stated in court documents, a witness came forward to inform police that she saw Richard Jameson getting beaten to death by three people at the residence and later buried in a hole.

The witness stated to investigators that in early 2020 Jameson was assaulted by a wooden paddle by Dorothy Huffman 44, Thomas Huffman 45, and Kayden Koser, 18, who is their nephew, according to documents.

The affidavit states Jameson collapsed after the assault with blood around his head, the witness said.

The witness continued stating Jameson was placed on a chair and when he collapsed again Dorothy picked him up, placed a pillow on the ground, and smashed Jameson’s head into it, as stated by authorities.

Investigators say the witness then saw Jameson’s body wrapped up in a comforter, get taken out of the home by Thomas and Koser, and buried in a wooded area.

State police say the three individuals, Dorothy and Thomas Huffman, along with Koser have pled guilty to the following charges:

Homicide

Tampering with evidence

Aggravated assault

Abuse of a corpse

Investigators noted Jameson had been battling cancer at the time of his death.