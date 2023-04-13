EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announce a couple from California pled guilty to trafficking meth and fentanyl throughout Pennsylvania.

According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Bryce Stanger, 34, and Tanya Stanger, 33, of San

Ysidro, California, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Investigators stated Bryce and Tanya Stanger admitted to attempting distribution of more than 500 grams of methamphetamine and more than 400 grams of fentanyl after a traffic stop found the drugs inside their car in August 2021.

A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of approximately 30 pounds of crystal methamphetamine and a kilogram of fentanyl.

The two face a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and the maximum penalty under federal law is up to life in prison.