OLD LYCOMING TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators in Lycoming County arrested a couple after detectives discovered numerous narcotics in their residence, endangering children.

According to the Old Lycoming Township Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Beech Street after narcotics detectives found dangerous living conditions while executing a search warrant for a residence.

Investigators say they found five young children, ranging in age from 1 to 13-years-old, living in the trailer with their parents/guardians, Jeffrey Howlett, 34, and Lindy Beck, 29. As a result of the drug search warrant, detectives found drugs within reach of the children.

Police executed a second search warrant where they say the dangerous conditions included suspected methamphetamine and fentanyl as well as other drug paraphernalia such as pipes and large butane lighters within reach of the children.

According to investigators the entire home was in poor condition with multiple exposed electrical wires, blocked exits, food refuse, garbage, and animal feces scattered throughout.

Howlett was arrested by the narcotics detectives for drug offenses. Beck and Howlett were charged with five counts of felony endangering the welfare of children offenses.

Both defendants were arraigned with a bail set at $75,000. Howlett remains in custody at the Lycoming County Prison.