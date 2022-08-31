LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, TIOGA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man and woman are being charged with homicide after police say they were involved in a shooting that took place last week that left one man dead.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Leonardo Pagan-Acevedo, 33, of Bethlehem, and Denissa Alvarez-Matias, 32, of York, are being charged with homicide in the death of Jesus Iran-Alicia-Santiago.

Investigators stated Alvarez-Matias was meeting with the victim around 3:00 p.m. at a Liberty Park & Ride parking lot in Liberty Township, for a custody exchange of their two-year-old child.

Pagan-Acevedo was with Alvarez-Matias during the exchange and police say an altercation occurred between Pagan-Acevedo and the victim.

As stated in the affidavit, Pagan-Acevedo got a .45 caliber handgun from the glovebox of his car and began shooting several times at the victim who was inside his car.



Images from WETM

Pagan-Acevedo and Alvarez-Matias left the scene in a red sedan and the victim drove to an Exxon gas station two miles from the Liberty Park & Ride where he was found unconscious.

Police arrived at both locations and the coroner pronounced the victim dead on the scene. The autopsy later showed that the victim died after being hit with a bullet to his abdomen.

According to PSP, video surveillance and witnesses were able to provide a description of the couple and the cell phone of the victim found on the scene helped connected Alvarez-Matias to the shooting.

Police say social media accounts and family members of the victim confirmed Pagan-Acevedo and Alvarez-Matias were in a relationship. However, Alvarez-Matias denied the involvement of the couple in the shooting but later she admitted to being present but did not include Pagan-Acevedo., according to court papers.

Alvarez-Matias turned herself in to police and admitted to both her and Pagan-Acevedo’s involvement in the shooting.

The two have been charged with homicide and endangering the welfare of a child. Pagan-Acevedo’s separate charges included aggravated assault, firearms not to be carried without a license, possession of an instrument of crime, and propelling a missile into an occupied vehicle.