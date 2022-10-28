WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre City Police have a man in custody they say sold their confidential informant sugar instead of methamphetamine or fentanyl.

Police say they were conducting an investigation into online drug distributors on October 20.

During the investigation, officers said they set up a controlled purchase of drugs over Facebook with Amanda Fetch, also known as “Ana Stoss” during dealings.

Law enforcement said Fetch had her boyfriend, James Reynolds, do the deal for her.

According to the affidavit, police sent a confidential informant to make the purchase from Reynolds, but when the informant returned to police with the purchased goods, they learned they didn’t buy any drugs at all.

Investigators conducted several field tests on the product and determined the pair had sold them something closer to sugar or table salt.

Reynolds and Fetch are both facing charges for the sale of a non-controlled substance representing a controlled substance.

Fetch has been released on $10,000 unsecured bail. Reynolds will remain in the Luzerne County Prison unless he posts the $10,000 cash bail.