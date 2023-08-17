MINERSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A couple is being charged after police say an investigation found they were responsible for leaving the bodies of a dog and her puppies in a mineshaft.

According to the Minersville Police Department, detectives began an investigation in Mach into the actions of a couple after numerous dogs were found dead in a mineshaft in Cass Township.

Investigators said in September 2022, the Cass Township police were called to a mineshaft off Thomason Road. Officers say they discovered seven puppies and one adult dog, lifeless and abandoned.

Police retrieved the bodies of the dogs, and the adult canine was scanned for identification. It was discovered the adult dog was registered to Justyn Fair, 41, of Minersville.

The SPCA was called and told officers they gave the dogs to Fair’s residence for fostering. The SPCA said Fair contacted Coal Mountain Rescue, using his wife Nina Fair’s Facebook account, admitting to depositing the dogs in the abandoned mineshaft, as stated in the affidavit.

According to court documents, Fair said the adult dog, “Brownie” and the puppies exhibited symptoms like uncontrollable diarrhea and green discharge from the eyes and nose.

Police said Fair asked for medical attention for the puppies but did not follow though, while for “Browine” he did not pursue medical assistance. Fair allegedly then disposed of Brownie and the puppies in the mineshaft.

An autopsy of “Brownie” revealed a combination of a viral infection and bacterial pneumonia, officers stated.

Investigators visited the Fair’s residence and said they found more animal problems. Multiple dogs and cats were suffering from ailments like hair loss, flea infestations, and a strong ammonia odor that came from the cages due to accumulated cat urine, police say.

Justyn and Nina both face felony charges of aggravated cruelty to animals and neglect of animals.