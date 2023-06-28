SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Five employees were arrested on Tuesday and accused of neglecting the children they were supposed to protect. Lackawanna County Commissioner held a press conference Wednesday addressing the situation.

Commissioner Chris Chermak expressed how shocked he was by the allegations during the press conference and told the media what will happen moving forward.

“As a county commissioner, my most important job is to protect the citizens of Lackawanna County, and especially our children,” said Commissioner Chermak.

Commissioner Chris Chermak held a press conference at 4:00 p.m. calling upon the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office to launch a full investigation into the Lackawanna County OYFS.

Chermak stated that he did not want the District Attorney’s Office or the Scranton Police Department involved in the investigation to prevent any potential conflict.

The commissioner has directed Bill Browning, the director of OYFS, to provide a plan of action by the end of the day on Thursday.

“My primary goal moving forward is the protection of all children and their families who deal with OYFS,” Commissioner Chermak added.

28/22 News met with the neighbor of children who were failed by the system. She recounted what she experienced living near the children who, she alleges, were neglected by OYFS.

“They had eight dogs in the home, they weren’t taking them outside to use the bathroom so there was just urine and feces all over the house. They would try to mop the floors but they wouldn’t mop the floors if that makes sense. They would kind of just put a bucket of water down and use a mop and slosh it around and it would seep through the floors and leak through the walls and everything,” said a neighbor of one of the victims, Cait.

Not only were the children living in deplorable conditions, but she also says they were mistreated in the home as well.

“The people in the home were super aggressive, punching walls, yelling at the kids, cursing at them, saying things you definitely should not be saying to children,” Cait told 28/22 News.

She claims that she had reported the conditions to OYFS about 20 times.

“They kinda told us that what was happening wasn’t abuse, so they didn’t remove the kids from the home and they kinda just left it at that,” Cait said.

The children were eventually removed from the home, but not until months after the abuse was reported.

“I want to say at least six months of them living there before somebody actually did something,” Cait added.

Situations like this are what Commissioner Chermak stated he will be looking to prevent with his new plan of action.

Chermack said extra staff will be brought in to deal with the case-load of OYFS in Lackawanna County from a third party starting July 3.

28/22 News will continue to follow this case and the latest developments.